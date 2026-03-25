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Nathan Gaucher News: Brought up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Gaucher was recalled from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Gaucher has 26 points in 57 contests for the Gulls this season. The 22-year-old appears to be up as injury insurance in case Jansen Harkins (upper body) can't play Thursday versus the Flames.

Nathan Gaucher
Anaheim Ducks
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