Nathan Gaucher News: Brought up from AHL
Gaucher was recalled from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.
Gaucher has 26 points in 57 contests for the Gulls this season. The 22-year-old appears to be up as injury insurance in case Jansen Harkins (upper body) can't play Thursday versus the Flames.
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