Nathan Gaucher News: Ends scoring slump

Gaucher notched one goal and one assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over AHL Abbotsford.

Gaucher didn't have a point in seven straight outings before Wednesday's breakout performance. Lengthy scoring droughts have plagued his second AHL season. Gaucher has four goals, 10 points and 66 PIM through 45 appearances in 2024-25. He had only 10 goals and 15 helpers in 72 outings for Anaheim's minor-league affiliate in San Diego during the 2023-24 campaign. Still, Gaucher is known more for his physical play than his scoring ability.