Nathan Gaucher News: Hat trick for Gulls
Gaucher scored three goals in AHL San Diego's 5-4 win over Calgary on Sunday.
With the hat trick, Gaucher has a career-best 26 points in 57 contests. The 22-year-old forward has yet to take a significant step up toward being a potential NHL contributor after being a first-round pick in 2022. If he gets a look with the Ducks at some point, he would likely fill a bottom-six role with time on the penalty kill.
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