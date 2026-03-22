Nathan Gaucher News: Hat trick for Gulls

Gaucher scored three goals in AHL San Diego's 5-4 win over Calgary on Sunday.

With the hat trick, Gaucher has a career-best 26 points in 57 contests. The 22-year-old forward has yet to take a significant step up toward being a potential NHL contributor after being a first-round pick in 2022. If he gets a look with the Ducks at some point, he would likely fill a bottom-six role with time on the penalty kill.