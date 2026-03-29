Nathan Gaucher News: Returned to AHL
Gaucher was assigned to AHL San Diego on Saturday.
Gaucher was a healthy scratch in Anaheim's last two games, including Saturday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton, before being returned to the minors. He has 12 goals and 26 points in 57 AHL appearances this season.
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