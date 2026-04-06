Nathan Gaucher News: Returned to AHL
Gaucher was assigned to AHL San Diego on Monday.
Gaucher made his NHL debut against San Jose on Wednesday and played in Anaheim's last three games. He didn't earn a point with the big club while providing two shots on goal, six hits and one blocked shot. Gaucher has 12 goals and 14 assists in 57 AHL appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.
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