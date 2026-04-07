Nathan Gaucher News: Tallies twice in AHL win
Gaucher scored two goals in AHL San Diego's 5-2 win over San Jose on Tuesday.
Gaucher recently completed a stint in the NHL, where he made three appearances and added six hits and two shots on net. He has 14 goals, 28 points and a plus-4 rating over 58 appearances in the AHL this season. He's logged three straight multi-point efforts around his call-up and should remain productive in the AHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Gaucher See More
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason UpdateFebruary 15, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 26, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Gaucher See More