Nathan Gaucher News: Tallies twice in AHL win

Gaucher scored two goals in AHL San Diego's 5-2 win over San Jose on Tuesday.

Gaucher recently completed a stint in the NHL, where he made three appearances and added six hits and two shots on net. He has 14 goals, 28 points and a plus-4 rating over 58 appearances in the AHL this season. He's logged three straight multi-point efforts around his call-up and should remain productive in the AHL.