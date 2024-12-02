Fantasy Hockey
Nathan Legare headshot

Nathan Legare News: Called up by New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Legare was recalled by the Devils on Monday.

Legare hasn't yet made his NHL debut, but he'll rejoin the Devils on Monday after being sent to the AHL ahead of the regular season. He's made 18 appearances for Utica this year, tallying three goals and a minus-3 rating. The 23-year-old will provide depth for New Jersey, but it seems unlikely that he'll play a significant role during his time in the NHL.

