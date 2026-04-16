Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon Injury: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

MacKinnon (undisclosed) will not play Thursday versus Seattle, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

While no reason was given for MacKinnon missing Thursday's tilt, it is likely he is being rested ahead of the playoffs that begin this weekend. MacKinnon will end the season with 53 goals and 127 points across 80 games. The Avalanche recalled Jason Polin from AHL Colorado in a corresponding move.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan MacKinnon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan MacKinnon See More
Fantasy Hockey Season Award Winners
NHL
Fantasy Hockey Season Award Winners
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
NHL Picks: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, April 11th
NHL
NHL Picks: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, April 11th
Author Image
Greg Vara
5 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, April 9th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, April 9th
Author Image
Greg Vara
7 days ago