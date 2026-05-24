Nathan MacKinnon Injury: Plays through injury in final frame

MacKinnon (lower body) played sparingly in the third period of Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals after blocking a shot in the middle frame, and there was no update on his status after the game, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

MacKinnon was injured after blocking a one-timer from Shea Theodore in the middle frame. The 30-year-old MacKinnon did not come out for the start of the third period, but he eventually came back into the game, albeit with a noticeable limp, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports. The right-shot center played only four shifts during the third period, according to the NHL media site. While it would be surprising to see MacKinnon sit out Game 4 on Tuesday with the Avalanche on the brink of elimination, he should be considered day-to-day for now.