Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon Injury: Plays through injury in final frame

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

MacKinnon (lower body) played sparingly in the third period of Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals after blocking a shot in the middle frame, and there was no update on his status after the game, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

MacKinnon was injured after blocking a one-timer from Shea Theodore in the middle frame. The 30-year-old MacKinnon did not come out for the start of the third period, but he eventually came back into the game, albeit with a noticeable limp, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports. The right-shot center played only four shifts during the third period, according to the NHL media site. While it would be surprising to see MacKinnon sit out Game 4 on Tuesday with the Avalanche on the brink of elimination, he should be considered day-to-day for now.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
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