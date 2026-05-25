Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon Injury: Still being evaluated

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

MacKinnon (lower body) is undergoing evaluations and treatments, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette on Monday.

MacKinnon sustained the injury in the second period of Sunday's 5-3 loss to Vegas in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Despite clearly not being fully healthy, he managed to finish the game. It's unclear if he will play in Tuesday's must-win matchup, but an update on his status could come during Colorado's pregame media availability. The Avalanche face a challenging situation with a 3-0 series deficit, and MacKinnon's injury may further impede their chances of a comeback.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
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