Nathan MacKinnon News: Assists game-winner in OT

MacKinnon tallied an assist on Sunday's game-winning goal in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Stars.

MacKinnon connected with Cale Makar just 34 seconds into the extra period to give Colorado a much-needed win against one of its division rivals. The 29-year-old MacKinnon is up to 76 assists, 103 points and 274 shots on net in 68 games this season. His helper Sunday ended a two-game skid without a point. Regardless, he has been on fire since the start of February with 23 points in his last 13 games and is only one of two players to pass the 100-point mark this year. This year is the third time he's tallied over the century mark in points and will likely result in him being nominated for the Hart Trophy once again. If he can carry out his offensive momentum for the rest of the season, he will not only have a good shot to win the MVP trophy for the second consecutive year, but he'll also be a potential league-winner in all fantasy formats.