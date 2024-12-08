Fantasy Hockey
Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Delivers assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

MacKinnon notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

MacKinnon recorded a point on the power play for the first time since Nov. 9, when he recorded a power-play assist in a 6-4 win over the Hurricanes. However, the star playmaker remains absolutely deadly on even strength. He's up to 41 points (nine goals, 32 helpers) in 28 appearances this season, and his 32 assists represent a league-high mark.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
