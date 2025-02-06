Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Distributes trio of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

MacKinnon notched three assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

MacKinnon set up all three of the Avalanche's second-period tallies, scored by Cale Makar, Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas (on the power play). This was just the second multi-point effort in the last 10 games for MacKinnon, but he has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of those outings. The superstar center reclaimed the NHL lead in points with 83 (20 goals, 63 helpers), and he's added 220 shots on net, 29 PIM, 29 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 56 appearances.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now