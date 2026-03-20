Nathan MacKinnon News: Distributes trio of assists

MacKinnon notched three assists, fired four shots on net and added three hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

MacKinnon's second helper came on the power play. He has two goals and eight assists during his current five-game point streak. The 30-year-old superstar is up to 114 points -- his third-best campaign to date -- while adding 300 shots on net, 51 hits, 35 PIM and a plus-57 rating over 67 appearances. He's earned just 27 points on the power play, which is relatively modest compared to his overall body of work.