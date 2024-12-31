Fantasy Hockey
Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Draws assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

MacKinnon registered an assist, six shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

MacKinnon was limited to a single point, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in five straight games, earning a goal and 10 assists in that span. The center set up Mikko Rantanen for an empty-netter to give the Avalanche some breathing room. MacKinnon is up to 61 points (14 goals, 47 helpers) with 148 shots, 35 blocks, 25 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 38 appearances. The reigning MVP is playing at that level again in 2024-25, though he is behind the pace he had during a 140-point regular season in 2023-24.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
