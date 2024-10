MacKinnon notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over Utah.

MacKinnon kept his season-opening point streak alive when he set up Ivan Ivan's goals in the second period. Through eight games, MacKinnon has displayed all of his tools with three goals, 10 helpers and 30 shots on net while earning seven of his points on the power play. The top-line center is among the most reliable sources of offense and shots in fantasy.