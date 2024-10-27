Nathan MacKinnon News: Earns pair of points

MacKinnon scored an empty-net goal on five shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

MacKinnon's goal ended up being the game-winner as the Senators didn't relent with a late push. The 29-year-old forward has yet to be held off the scoresheet, and this was his sixth multi-point effort in nine games. MacKinnon has four goals, 11 assists, 35 shots on net, 12 PIM, eight hits, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in his usual top-line role this season.