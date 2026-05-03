Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Earns three points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

MacKinnon scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added two assists (one on the power play) and went plus-3 in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Wild in Game 1.

MacKinnon started the playoffs quiet but has earned back-to-back three-point games. He's at three goals, four helpers, two power-play points, 16 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over five playoff contests. The 30-year-old superstar will be at the forefront of the Avalanche's offense and should be capable of impressive scoring totals even as the competition gets tougher.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
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