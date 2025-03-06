Nathan MacKinnon News: Erupts for five points in win

MacKinnon scored twice on eight shots, added three assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

In about as lopsided a game as possible from a talent perspective, MacKinnon made his mark, though he was overshadowed by Cale Makar's six-point effort. Two of MacKinnon's helpers came on the power play. This was the superstar center's fifth multi-point effort over his last eight games, a span in which he has five goals and 13 assists. MacKinnon is now at 25 goals, 73 helpers, 257 shots on net and a plus-23 rating through 63 appearances. He gained separation from Leon Draisaitl (94) and Nikita Kucherov (92) in the Art Ross Trophy race, which is looking like MacKinnon's to lose with six weeks left in the season.