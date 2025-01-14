Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: First to 70 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

MacKinnon registered two assists, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

MacKinnon has three multi-point efforts over seven games in January. The 29-year-old center was a key part of the Avalanche's late comeback, helping out on Artturi Lehkonen's game-tying goal in the third period before setting up Devon Toews on the game-winner in overtime. MacKinnon is the first to reach the 70-point mark this season, doing so with 15 goals, 55 assists, 170 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 45 appearances.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now