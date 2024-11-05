Nathan MacKinnon News: Five apples in win

MacKinnon recorded five assists, including two on the power play, and added four shots on net and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

MacKinnon had his best game of the season in a powerful display of playmaking. He has nine multi-point effort over 13 contests so far, though this was the first time in 2024-25 he's recorded more than two points. The 29-year-old superstar is up to 25 points (six goals, 19 helpers) while adding 48 shots on net and a minus-3 rating.