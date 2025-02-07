Nathan MacKinnon News: Four more points in win

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal on seven shots, added three assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

In a battle between the NHL's top two point-earners, MacKinnon prevailed over Leon Draisaitl. MacKinnon is up to a league-leading 87 points, four clear of Draisaitl, who is leading the pack in goals with 40 after scoring twice Friday. MacKinnon has added 26 power-play points, 227 shots and a plus-19 rating through 57 appearances. He'll look to keep things rolling when he plays for Team Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off.