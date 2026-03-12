Nathan MacKinnon News: Four-point effort in win
MacKinnon scored a goal on four shots, added three assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.
One of MacKinnon's helpers came on the power play. The 30-year-old saw his seven-game point streak snapped after he was ejected in Tuesday's contest against the Oilers, but he made up for lost time in this outing. For the season, the superstar center has 44 goals, 108 points (25 on the power play), 285 shots on net, 48 hits, 31 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-58 rating through 63 appearances.
