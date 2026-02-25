Nathan MacKinnon News: Getting extra rest
MacKinnon (not injury related) is not play Wednesday versus the Mammoth, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.
MacKinnon will get a little extra rest following the Olympics, where he helped Canada to the silver medal. The 30-year-old's status for Thursday at home versus the Wild has not yet been announced.
