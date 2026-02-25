Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Getting extra rest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

MacKinnon (not injury related) is not play Wednesday versus the Mammoth, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

MacKinnon will get a little extra rest following the Olympics, where he helped Canada to the silver medal. The 30-year-old's status for Thursday at home versus the Wild has not yet been announced.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
