Nathan MacKinnon News: Hits 100-point mark
MacKinnon registered an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
The helper was MacKinnon's 100th point of the season, a milestone he's reached in four straight seasons. He's the second player in the league to hit that mark in 2025-26, trailing only Connor McDavid (105) in the Art Ross Trophy race. MacKinnon has 41 goals, 59 helpers, 269 shots on net, 48 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-54 rating over 59 appearances this season.
