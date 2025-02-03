Nathan MacKinnon News: Hits 20-goal mark Sunday

MacKinnon netted a power-play marker on four shots in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Flyers.

MacKinnon has banked a goal and four helpers during his four-game point streak. This tally was his first in five contests. The all-world center has only been held off the scoresheet on one occasion over his last 10 outings, and he's making a strong case to win the Hart Trophy -- MacKinnon is leading the NHL with 80 points (24 on the power play). While the trade that sent Mikko Rantanen to Carolina came as a surprise, Martin Necas has fit in well on the top line alongside MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen.