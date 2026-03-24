Nathan MacKinnon News: League goal leader scores again
MacKinnon scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-2 win over the Penguins.
It was his league-leading 46th goal of the season. It was MacKinnon's 300th career even-strength goal, which is the second-most in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques franchise history behind Joe Sakic (388). The goal gets MacKinnon back on the score sheet after his five-game, 10-point scoring streak was snapped Sunday.
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