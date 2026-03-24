Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: League goal leader scores again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

MacKinnon scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-2 win over the Penguins.

It was his league-leading 46th goal of the season. It was MacKinnon's 300th career even-strength goal, which is the second-most in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques franchise history behind Joe Sakic (388). The goal gets MacKinnon back on the score sheet after his five-game, 10-point scoring streak was snapped Sunday.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan MacKinnon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan MacKinnon See More
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
NHL
Fantasy Hockey Playoffs Primer: Schedule Breakdown & Top Player Strategy Tips
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
14 days ago