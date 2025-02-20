Nathan MacKinnon News: Named 4 Nations MVP in Canada's win

MacKinnon scored a goal Thursday in Canada's 3-2 overtime win over the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game.

MacKinnon opened the scoring with a wrister from the point through traffic that Connor Hellebuyck simply couldn't see. Mack led the tourney with a four goals (15 shots), and he was named the 4 Nations MVP. MacKinnon is the NHL's leading scorer with 87 points (21 goals, 66 assists) in 57 games, and one of the early contenders for the Hart trophy. This could be a season of MVPs for the intense Canadian.