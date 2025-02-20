Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Named 4 Nations MVP in Canada's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

MacKinnon scored a goal Thursday in Canada's 3-2 overtime win over the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game.

MacKinnon opened the scoring with a wrister from the point through traffic that Connor Hellebuyck simply couldn't see. Mack led the tourney with a four goals (15 shots), and he was named the 4 Nations MVP. MacKinnon is the NHL's leading scorer with 87 points (21 goals, 66 assists) in 57 games, and one of the early contenders for the Hart trophy. This could be a season of MVPs for the intense Canadian.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now