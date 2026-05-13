Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Nets equalizer in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

MacKinnon scored a goal on nine shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.

MacKinnon picked a great time to stretch his goal streak to six games, doing so with 1:23 left in the third period. His tally was the equalizer, helping the Avalanche erase a 3-0 deficit they faced after one period. The 30-year-old has accumulated seven goals, six assists, 36 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-7 rating through nine playoff contests. He'll be in prime position to add to his totals after the Avalanche rest up ahead of the Western Conference Finals.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
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