Nathan MacKinnon News: Nets opening goal

MacKinnon scored a goal on seven shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

MacKinnon has four goals and three assists during his current five-game point streak. The tally was his 19th of the season and opened the scoring in the second period. The 29-year-old center leads the NHL with 75 points and has added 189 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 49 appearances this season.