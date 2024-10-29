Nathan MacKinnon News: Nets power-play goal Monday

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

The star center has been unable to prevent the Avalanche's overall struggles, but the 29-year-old has been playing at his usual elite level even if the rest of his teammates haven't been up to par. MacKinnon has opened the season on a 10-game point streak and is not showing signs of slowing down any time soon. Through those 10 appearances, the star playmaker has racked up 16 points, with five goals and 11 assists.