Nathan MacKinnon News: Nets PP goal Monday

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 2.

MacKinnon opened the scoring for the Avs midway through the first period with a wrister that went past Jake Oettinger at the 8:48 mark. He's scored two of his three goals during the series in the power play, and he's carrying his regular-season success into the playoffs once again. MacKinnon finished second in the regular season with 116 points (32 goals, 84 assists) over 79 appearances.