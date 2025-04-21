Nathan MacKinnon News: Nets PP goal Monday
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 2.
MacKinnon opened the scoring for the Avs midway through the first period with a wrister that went past Jake Oettinger at the 8:48 mark. He's scored two of his three goals during the series in the power play, and he's carrying his regular-season success into the playoffs once again. MacKinnon finished second in the regular season with 116 points (32 goals, 84 assists) over 79 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now