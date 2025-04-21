Fantasy Hockey
Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Nets PP goal Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 11:52pm

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 2.

MacKinnon opened the scoring for the Avs midway through the first period with a wrister that went past Jake Oettinger at the 8:48 mark. He's scored two of his three goals during the series in the power play, and he's carrying his regular-season success into the playoffs once again. MacKinnon finished second in the regular season with 116 points (32 goals, 84 assists) over 79 appearances.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
