Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Opens scoring Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

MacKinnon ended his five-game goal drought when he scored at 10:29 of the first period. It was the first goal in a span of seven minutes that put the Avalanche firmly in charge of the action Thursday. The 29-year-old has five goals and 14 assists over nine outings in March to maintain his league lead in points. Overall, MacKinnon is at 28 goals, 77 assists, 283 shots on net and a plus-27 rating through 70 appearances. He's done all of that with a 9.9 shooting percentage, his second-lowest mark in eight years since he became an annual point-per-game performer.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
