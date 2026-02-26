Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Picks up pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

MacKinnon notched two assists and eight shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

MacKinnon sat out Wednesday's game versus the Mammoth to recover after his time at the Olympics with Canada. He was able to return a day later and should be good to go in a heavy role for the remainder of the campaign. The 30-year-old superstar is at 95 points (40 goals, 55 assists), 252 shots on net, 45 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-48 rating over 56 appearances this season.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan MacKinnon
