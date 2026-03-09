Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Plays hero in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

MacKinnon scored his league-leading 43rd goal of the season and also potted the shootout winner in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Wild.

The 30-year-old superstar opened the scoring midway through the second period, snapping a quick shot from the faceoff circle past Jesper Wallstedt, and MacKinnon then beat the young netminder again to his glove side in the fourth round of the shootout. The goal extended MacKinnon's point streak to seven games dating back to Feb. 4, the Avs' last game before the Olympic break, and over that stretch he's racked up three goals and 13 points. His 104 points on the season are second only to Connor McDavid's 108.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
