Nathan MacKinnon News: Plays hero in shootout win
MacKinnon scored his league-leading 43rd goal of the season and also potted the shootout winner in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Wild.
The 30-year-old superstar opened the scoring midway through the second period, snapping a quick shot from the faceoff circle past Jesper Wallstedt, and MacKinnon then beat the young netminder again to his glove side in the fourth round of the shootout. The goal extended MacKinnon's point streak to seven games dating back to Feb. 4, the Avs' last game before the Olympic break, and over that stretch he's racked up three goals and 13 points. His 104 points on the season are second only to Connor McDavid's 108.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan MacKinnon See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline FalloutYesterday
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 36 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 27 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan MacKinnon See More