Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Pots empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

MacKinnon scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

MacKinnon remains hot with six goals and two assists over his last six games. That's not even his peak pace on offense, but the Avalanche can afford to take it easy since they're three points gained (or lost by the Stars) from securing the Presidents' Trophy. MacKinnon has matched his career high with 51 goals and is up to 122 points, 327 shots, 60 hits, 35 PIM, 34 blocked shots and a plus-57 rating over 74 appearances in an MVP-caliber season.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
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