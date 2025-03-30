Nathan MacKinnon News: Pots goal No. 30

MacKinnon scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

It's the fourth straight season in which MacKinnon has reached the 30-goal plateau, and the seventh time in his career. The 29-year-old's numbers are down from a career-best 2023-24 campaign that saw him erupt for 51 goals and 140 points, but MacKinnon has still produced triple-digit points for the third time and remains one of the NHL's elite offensive talents.