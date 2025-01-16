Nathan MacKinnon News: Pots pair of goals in loss

MacKinnon scored two goals and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

MacKinnon has a trio of multi-point efforts over his last four contests. The superstar center built the Avalanche up to a 3-0 lead in the first period, but it crumbled away over the final two frames. MacKinnon still leads the NHL with 72 points (17 goals, 55 assists) while adding 173 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 46 outings.