Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Rattles off three-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

MacKinnon scored twice on the power play, dished an assist and fired six shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

MacKinnon's pair of goals came in the third period, with the first of his tallies being the game-winner. He had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests, which has occurred only one other time this season for the NHL's points leader. He's up to 23 goals, 90 points (28 on the power play), 244 shots on net and a plus-19 rating over 60 appearances. MacKinnon is likely to fall short of last season's 51-goal, 140-point campaign, but he should have no trouble crossing the century mark for the third year in a row.

