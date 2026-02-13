Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Records three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

MacKinnon recorded a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Canada's 5-1 win over Switzerland in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.

MacKinnon set up goals from Macklin Celebrini and Connor McDavid before scoring his own in the third period to close out the scoring. He has four points in his first two Olympic appearances, a feat accomplished by only two other players -- McDavid and Juraj Slafkovsky, who represents Slovakia and plays for the Blackhawks.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
