Nathan MacKinnon News: Registers two assists in win

MacKinnon notched two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

MacKinnon helped out on Cale Makar's power-play goal in the first period, and he generated a rebound for Valeri Nichushkin to bury in the middle frame. This was MacKinnon's third straight multi-point effort. The center has racked up five goals and 11 assists over his last seven outings, though he hasn't had a point streak longer than three games since opening the year on a 13-game heater. While there's been the occasional goose egg on his ledger, the superstar leads the league with 57 points (18 on the power play) while adding 138 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 20 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 36 appearances.