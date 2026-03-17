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Nathan MacKinnon News: Scores in loss to Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

MacKinnon scored a goal in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins.

MacKinnon was one of the few players who put up some kind of fight as the Avs looked completely overmatched throughout the game. This goal extended his point streak to three games, and he's tallied an impressive 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 10 appearances since the Olympic break. MacKinnon is in a tight race with Connor McDavid to see who will end the regular season as the league's leading scorer. MacKinnon has 110 points, and while McDavid is up to 114, it's worth noting the Oilers star has played three more games. On a point-per-game basis, MacKinnon leads McDavid 1.69 to 1.68.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
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