Nathan MacKinnon News: Scores late in loss

MacKinnon scored a goal on seven shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

MacKinnon tallied at with 2:18 left in the third period, cutting the deficit to 4-3 at the time. The goal extended his point streak to seven games, a span in which he's scored four times and added six assists. The 29-year-old superstar is up to 32 goals, 115 points, 314 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 38 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-26 rating through 78 appearances. Even with just four games left on the regular-season schedule, he has a chance to eclipse the 120-point mark for the second year in a row, though he'll fall far short of last year's superb 140-point effort.