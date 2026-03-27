Nathan MacKinnon News: Scores twice in win

MacKinnon scored two goals on seven shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

MacKinnon's pair of third-period tallies ended up being enough to lift the Avalanche to the win. His first goal, a power-play marker 13 seconds into the frame, gave them the lead, and he added a critical insurance goal at 3:55 of the period. MacKinnon remains dominant with five goals and 13 points over his last eight outings. For the season, he's at 48 goals, 117 points, 310 shots on net, 52 hits, 33 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-57 rating through 70 contests.