Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Set to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

MacKinnon (not injury related) is expected to be in the lineup against the Wild on Thursday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

MacKinnon sat out Wednesday's road clash with Utah but appears to be ready to go when his teammates return home to face Minnesota. In his last 20 outings, the world-class center posted 10 multi-point games, racking up a combined 32 points along the way.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
