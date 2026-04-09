Nathan MacKinnon News: Sets career high in goals

MacKinnon scored an empty-net goal on six shots, dished two assists and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

MacKinnon's empty-netter gave him a new career high with 52 goals this season. He has earned four goals and five assists over his last six outings. The 30-year-old superstar is up to 126 points (30 on the power play), 338 shots on net, 64 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-56 rating over 77 appearances this season, which has been the second-most productive of his career.