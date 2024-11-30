Fantasy Hockey
Nathan MacKinnon News: Supplies helper Friday

Published on November 30, 2024

MacKinnon recorded an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

This was just MacKinnon's third helper over his last seven contests. The 29-year-old center typically isn't this quiet for long, and he has 22 shots on net in that span. He's now gone nine games without a goal. MacKinnon is at seven goals, 29 helpers, 89 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 24 appearances.

