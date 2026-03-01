Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Supplies pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

MacKinnon distributed two assists and fired six shots on net in Saturday's 3-1 win over Chicago.

MacKinnon slid the primary helper on both of Cale Makar's goals Saturday. The 30-year-old MacKinnon has been steady with two assists in both of Colorado's games since the Olympic break. Overall, the superstar center has 57 assists, 97 points, 258 shots on net and 46 hits, and 29 blocked shots across 57 games this season. With 40 goals, he remains the frontrunner for the Rocket Richard Trophy and should continue to be one of the three contenders for the Art Ross Trophy throughout the remainder of the regular season.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
