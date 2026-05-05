Nathan MacKinnon News: Third straight three-point effort
MacKinnon scored a goal on five shots, dished two assists and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 2.
MacKinnon's goal and one of his helpers came on the power play. The 30-year-old has rattled off three consecutive three-point games, which is more or less what's come to be expected of him in the playoffs. He's at four goals, six helpers, 21 shots on net, six hits and a plus-7 rating across six postseason contests.
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