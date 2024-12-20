Nathan MacKinnon News: Three more points in win

MacKinnon scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

MacKinnon reached the 40-assist mark on Valeri Nichushkin's tally in the second period. In the third, MacKinnon set up a Cale Makar power-play goal before adding an empty-netter on his own. MacKinnon has multiple points in four of the last six games, racking up five goals and nine assists in that span. He's up to 14 tallies, a league-leading 55 points (17 on the power play), 136 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 35 contests this season.